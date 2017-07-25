James Conner Jersey Takes Lead in Top Sales Over Tom Brady - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

James Conner Jersey Takes Lead in Top Sales Over Tom Brady

ERIE, Pa. -

According to an article posted on Steelers Sire from USA Today, Erie's James Conner has officially made it to the top for jersey sales.
He now leads Patriots QB, Tom Brady for the top spot.
Conner is a third-round draft choice out of Pitt.
The Steelers will open training camp on Friday.

