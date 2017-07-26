Bethesda Children's Home Adopts New Name, Look

Bethesda Children's Home has a new name and look.

The non-profit organization is now known as Bethesda Lutheran Services.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning at its Meadville location.

It provides individualized mental and behavioral health services for children, youth and families.

Bethesda originally started as an orphanage in Meadville in 1919 and has since grown to three location.

"I always joke and say Bethesda Children's Home was the best kept secret," said Executive Director George Trauner. "We want everyone to know about us. We thought the best way to do that is rebranding. We have a new name, and we now have a new tagline, Promising Futures. We're very excited about that."

Bethesda Lutheran Services helps more than 700 families each year.

