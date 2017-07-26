Bethesda Children's Home Adopts New Name, Look - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bethesda Children's Home Adopts New Name, Look

Posted: Updated:

Bethesda Children's Home has a new name and look.

The non-profit organization is now known as Bethesda Lutheran Services.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning at its Meadville location.

It provides individualized mental and behavioral health services for children, youth and families.

Bethesda originally started as an orphanage in Meadville in 1919 and has since grown to three location.

"I always joke and say Bethesda Children's Home was the best kept secret," said Executive Director George Trauner. "We want everyone to know about us. We thought the best way to do that is rebranding. We have a new name, and we now have a new tagline, Promising Futures. We're very excited about that."

Bethesda Lutheran Services helps more than 700 families each year.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com