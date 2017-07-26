Nearly 100-Year-Old Bridge on Route 98 to be Replaced

A nearly 100-year-old Erie County bridge will be replaced.

PennDOT plans to rebuild the Route 98 bridge over Falk Run in Franklin Township because it is structurally deficient.

The 19-foot-long concrete slab bridge is located about one mile south of Stancliff Road and just north of Old State Road.

Work will start Monday, July 31 and is expected to be completed in the first week of September.

A detour will be in place during that time. It will use Interstate 90 and Routes 19 and 6N.

The existing bridge was built in 1922.

On average, about 2,600 vehicles per day use the bridge.

