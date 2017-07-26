Alarming New Study Links Brain Damage to Football

A new scientific study is making news headlines all over the country this morning, and perhaps getting your attention as you prepare to get your kids ready for football season.

Pages and pages published in the Journal of the American Medical Association all about a disease known as CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, being found in the brains of former football players.



The only way to formally diagnose it, is through an autopsy.

Families of former football players donated their brains to research at Boston University.

Researchers found 91% of former college players and 99% of NFL athletes had evidence of CTE.

Out of 111 former NFL players, the disease was identified in 110 of them.

It was also found in three of 14 high school players, and 48 of 53 college players.

The study included brains of individuals who have been publicly confirmed to have had the disease.

Most players with the severe disease, had suffered from mood disorders and showed symptoms of dementia before their death.

This study is the largest of its kind and all of those researched were required to have football as their primary exposure to head trauma.

The NFL publicly acknowledged a connection between football and CTE for the first time back in 2016.

Since then, they pledged $100 million in support for research of the disease.