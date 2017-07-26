Alarming New Study Links Brain Damage to Football - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Alarming New Study Links Brain Damage to Football

Posted: Updated:

A new scientific study is making news headlines all over the country this morning, and perhaps getting your attention as you prepare to get your kids ready for football season.

Pages and pages published in the Journal of the American Medical Association all about a disease known as CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, being found in the brains of former football players.

The only way to formally diagnose it, is through an autopsy.

Families of former football players donated their brains to research at Boston University.

Researchers found 91% of former college players and 99% of NFL athletes had evidence of CTE.

Out of 111 former NFL players, the disease was identified in 110 of them.

It was also found in three of 14 high school players, and 48 of 53 college players.

The study included brains of individuals who have been publicly confirmed to have had the disease.

Most players with the severe disease, had suffered from mood disorders and showed symptoms of dementia before their death.

This study is the largest of its kind and all of those researched were required to have football as their primary exposure to head trauma.

The NFL publicly acknowledged a connection between football and CTE for the first time back in 2016.

Since then, they pledged $100 million in support for research of the disease.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com