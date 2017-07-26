Sessions' supporters stand up for attorney general

He's been called beleaguered, not tough enough and weak -- all by his boss, the President of the United States. It's safe to say Attorney General Jeff Sessions isn't having a great couple of weeks. However, a wide range of conservative party leaders and groups are defending the former Alabama senator following the onslaught of attacks from President Donald Trump.

Here's a look at who's backing the embattled attorney general.

The allies in full support

Some conservative leaders not only praised Sessions, but said he was right to recuse himself from the federal investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that Sessions "made the right decision" in recusing himself. "I think the attorney general is doing a fine job," he said. "And I think he made the right decision to recuse himself from the Russia matter."

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas told CNN's Chris Cuomo that Sessions made the right move. "I know Jeff Sessions well, and he's a good and honorable man, and I think he's doing what he believes he's obligated to do under the rules that govern attorneys general and in order to restore the credibility of the Department of Justice and the FBI, something we sorely need after the last administration.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis released a statement saying Sessions' leadership is "needed now more than ever." "I've worked with Jeff Sessions for years, and while we certainly may not agree on the specifics of every issue, I believed he would be a great attorney general because of his unwavering commitment to the rule of law. In the nearly six months he has led the Department of Justice, he has maintained that commitment every day and demonstrated why he was widely respected during his years as a US senator. While some may argue that he should not have recused himself from the Russia investigation, Attorney General Sessions demonstrated good judgment by doing so and removed all appearances of a potential conflict. The attorney general's recusal was ultimately made in the best interests of the Department of Justice and the country."

Supportive, but...

Some made statements praising Sessions, but didn't say whether they agreed with his self recusal.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham was not only supportive of Sessions, but openly critical of President Trump's treatment of him.

"Jeff Sessions is one of the most decent people I've ever met in my political life. He's a rock-solid conservative, but above else he believes in the rule of law. Jeff understands that we are a nation of laws, not men. On occasion, I've vigorously disagreed with Jeff but I've never once doubted his integrity or sense of fair play.

"President Trump's tweet today suggesting Attorney General Sessions pursue prosecution of a former political rival is highly inappropriate. Prosecutorial decisions should be based on applying facts to the law without hint of political motivation. To do otherwise is to run away from the long-standing American tradition of separating the law from politics regardless of party."

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said in a statement while he may not agree with Sessions on everything, he remains an "honorable" person. "Jeff Sessions is a friend, former colleague, and an honorable person. He is a man of deep conviction and principle who believes in the rule of law. We may not agree on every policy issue, but I believe he always has the best interests of our country at heart."

Utah Sen. Mike Lee praised Sessions at the beginning on an unrelated Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing. Sessions is "someone I admire greatly" and "a man of integrity," Lee said, adding that "I look forward to continuing to work with him."

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey said he continues to support Sessions in the role of attorney general. "Sessions is a credit to the Department of Justice. He has worked tirelessly to protect our neighborhoods from violent crime, end dangerous sanctuary cities, defend the rule of law, provide for victims of crime, and ensure every American is treated fairly. I continue to support him as Attorney General of the United States."

Others praising the AG

National Sheriffs' Association CEO Jonathan Thompson released a statement: "We have complete confidence in Attorney General Sessions," he said. "[He] has restored law enforcement's trust in the federal government and we applaud his efforts to back the men and women in law enforcement."

Ken Blackwell, who headed domestic policy for the Trump's transition team, called Sessions a "huge asset" to the administration. "I cannot speak highly enough about (Attorney) General Sessions' credentials and integrity as the nation's top law enforcement officer or about his loyalty to President Trump," his statement said. "...General Sessions is both keeping America safe and helping the President keep his campaign promises; he is a huge asset to this Administration."

Jim DeMint, former leader of the Heritage Foundation, an influential conservative lobbying group, tweeted that Sessions is a "great leader."

Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder and coordinator for the Tea Party Patriots, wrote in a series of tweets that the conservative group stands by Sessions.

Another tweet praised Sessions' work during the Obama administration.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian lobbying group, came to the defense of Sessions in a series of tweets, writing he has "restored" the Department of Justice's reputation.

Breitbart, a conservative news outlet whose co-founder Steve Bannon now serves as a White House chief strategist, ran an article hitting Trump for "hypocrisy" over his criticism of Sessions. "President Trump's decision Tuesday to attack Attorney General Jeff Session over Sessions' "position" on Hillary Clinton's various scandals only serves to highlight Trump's own hypocrisy on the issue," reporter Adam Shaw wrote. "[It's] likely to fuel concerns from his base who see Sessions as the best hope to fulfill Trump's immigration policies."