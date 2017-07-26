Scaramucci: Don't expect 'instant cure' on health care

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said the day after the Senate opened an uncertain debate on health care that people should not expect an immediate, comprehensive fix to the nation's health care problems.

"If you're expecting an instant panacea or an instant cure, it's not going to be provided by anybody here in Washington," Scaramucci said on CNN's "New Day."

Scaramucci cast the current deliberations in Congress on repealing Obamacare as incremental steps on health care.

Senate Republicans voted Tuesday afternoon to advance to floor debate on their efforts to re-write health care policy, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie.

But hours later, the Senate decisively rejected a Republican proposal to repeal-and-replace Obamacare, a sign of the extreme difficulty for GOP leaders as they work to find a plan their conference can agree to.

The next step is floor debate on the legislation to overhaul the Affordable Care Act even though there aren't any guarantees the votes are there to eventually pass it -- and it's unclear what a final bill will look like.