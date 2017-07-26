Latest on Deadly West 12th Street Crash

Erie Police are still trying to sort out the deadly crash which happened at the corner of West 12th and Cherry Streets earlier this month, they say it’s going to take some time.

Erie Police Chief, Don Dacus told Erie News Now that the timeline could be anywhere from a year or more before they are completely done with their investigation.

Hyundai has offered to offer help with the investigation and even sent one of their top attorneys to talk with police. That lawyers name is Brian Crosby, he's out of Buffalo, NY and specializes in automotive product liability. Erie News Now was able to talk to Crosby on the phone Tuesday afternoon, and he tells us that this entire crash is a tragic accident, but claims it’s to be very unlikely that an electrical issue with the accelerator caused the crash. Crosby personally believes the crash could be a case of "pedal misapplication." Crosby says, when a driver is unfamiliar with a car or gets into a new car, many times they believe they are hitting the brake when actually they’re hitting the gas.

Chief Dacus, says that attorneys don't offer a police department any help during an investigation. Dacus added it was “ludicrous” for the lawyer who defends the car manufacturer involved in the crash to try and get involved.

Erie Police Traffic Investigator, Jeff Annunziata told the Erie Time News it was a stuck accelerator that caused the crash. However, Chief Dacus says he believes it to be a mechanical issue within the car or a medical issue with the driver.

The car is currently still in custody of the Erie Police Department until they decided how it will be analyzed. Dacus says Traveler's, the insurance company who insured the SUV has offered to take it to their high tech lab, but they are not sure if that is where it will be going.