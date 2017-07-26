Schwan's Planning for Growth at Better Baked Foods

The president of Better Baked Foods is assuring the local community that the recent sale of the company is a good thing. Schwan's acquired the company and its three factories in Erie, North East, and Westfield, New York.

Schwan's is already talking about expanding production in this area. That's the word today from Joe Pacinelli, the President of Better Baked Foods, now known as Schwan's Better Baked Foods.



Better Baked Foods was purchased by Schwan's on Monday, and Pacinelli says the CEO of Schwan's was in this area yesterday visiting the three plants and its employees. Better Baked Foods already had a 28-year relationship with Schwan's. 40% of Better Baked Foods' business came from Schwan's. Better Baked Foods also manufactures french bread pizza, and other items, for other companies such as Kellogg's and Wegmans. Schwan's owns companies that manufacture 12 or 14 inch pizzas, but not single serve, hand-held pizzas like Better Baked Foods has been making for years. When Better Baked Foods owner and founder Bob Miller decided to retire and sell his business, Schwan's came calling.



Pacinelli says Schwan's CEO came to the Erie area to tell employees that things will stay the same for them, and the business should even expand.

"We are not changing pay. We not changing benefits. We want to continue to run these organizations as we've run them in the past. But the big push on his part was growth and the idea of why isn't their French bread on everybody's table. Which is good news for us," Pacinelli said.

It is unknown when the job growth might begin, but Pacinelli says some people can't wait. He says he has received calls from , at least, 40 job applicants since news of the purchase came out on Monday.

