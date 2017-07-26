Hinkle Homers, Bullpen Dominant As SeaWolves Move Into First

The SeaWolves offense burst out early Wednesday for six runs and the bullpen shutdown Bowie late as Erie won 6-3 to move into a tie for first place in Western Division.

Erie's offense opened up with a run in the first inning when Gabriel Quintana drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded to force in a run.

The Howlers followed up the first inning with two more runs in the second. With the bases loaded once again, newly acquired Dawel Lugo smacked a liner just out of the reach of second baseman's glove and into center, scoring A.J. Simcox and Harold Castro and pushing Erie out in front to a 3-0 lead.

Then in the third inning, with two runners on, Wade Hinkle took a Lucas Long offering to right field for his third home run of the year to put the SeaWolves up 6-0 through three innings.

Artie Lewicki was a dominant force on the mound for Erie over the first five plus innings of work on Wednesday, helping the SeaWolves to the early lead. In the sixth though, Bowie got to Lewicki scoring three runs and forcing the Howlers hurler out of the game.

The bullpen took over from there, shutting down the Bowie bats. Kurt Spomer, Sean Donatello, Victor Alcantara and Paul Voelker combined to go 3.2 innings surrendering just two hits while striking out three.

With the 6-3 victory over Bowie, the SeaWolves move into a virtual three-way tie for first with Altoona and Bowie. The Howlers are off to Richmond to open a five-game set with the Flying Squirrels beginning at 6:35 on Thursday.