Johnnies Italian Ice Business to Open on Buffalo Road

Business owner Tiffany McCloud is getting ready to take her "Johnnies Italian Ice business" from a mobile cart to a brick and mortar location. It will be in leased space on the east side of Erie at 1935 Buffalo Road. 

Inside Tiffany has been getting ready for her grand opening.  In addition to Italian ice, she plans to sell soft serve and hand dipped cones, and soul food take out including wings, greens and Cleveland style "Polish boy" sandwiches.

McCloud started her Italian ice business in 2010, with a mobile cart that travels to events including Celebrate Erie and Wesleyville community days. But after years of customers asking where her shop is located, she decided to open one.  "Every year they're asking Tiffany where are you located, when are you going to get a space so, I'm just providing the services that the customers are asking for to meet that demand."

It was her father's vision to open a Philadelphia-style "water ice" business in Erie, but he died before it could happen.  McCloud is carrying on that vision and more.  She's working to revitalized a neighborhood and to hire people from that neighborhood.  She already developed a Her Power Inc. child care business in the former Steppin' Out Lounge Bar across the road earlier this year.  Between the ice business and the child care business, that's 13 jobs.  "So we're looking to bring back that sense of community in this area and also provide employment opportunities for those who live here," McCloud said.

The grand opening of Johnnies Ice is August 1 at 11:00 a.m.  From 1:00 to 5:00, there will be games and even a dino jump, and the first 50 customers 
will get a free cone.

