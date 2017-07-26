Excitement Builds for 2017 Blues & Jazz Festival

You have until Friday to add your support to the 2017 Blues & Jazz Festival Kickstarter campaign.

The festival, put on by the Erie Art Museum at Frontier Park, is celebrating 25 years. This year it has expanded to three days.

It kicks off at 3:00 p.m. on August 4th, with food truck Friday on the Lake Erie Arboretum side of Frontier Park.

There will be performances and interactive workshops including giant puppets, stilt walkers, and puppeteers from the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Then Saturday and Sunday it's a full schedule of blues and jazz artists...including Eddie Turner and Trouble, the high energy Afro-Pop group Mo-Koomba, and Mary Alice Brown, and Trio Three.

It's all free, and that's why museum Director John Vanco says the Kickstarter campaign is so helpful, "People can still donate to it (Kickstarter campaign), there are a bunch of interesting rewards that go with it. It's a way for people to support the festival and I hear a lot of people want to, and don't ever get around to it, so this is a way to do it," said Vanco.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $6,300. If you'd like to donate, click here