Excitement Builds for 2017 Blues & Jazz Festival - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Excitement Builds for 2017 Blues & Jazz Festival

Posted: Updated:
Erie Art Museum Jazz and Blues Festival Erie Art Museum Jazz and Blues Festival

You have until Friday to add your support to the 2017 Blues & Jazz Festival Kickstarter campaign.

The festival, put on by the Erie Art Museum at Frontier Park, is celebrating 25 years. This year it has expanded to three days.

It kicks off at 3:00 p.m. on August 4th, with food truck Friday on the Lake Erie Arboretum side of Frontier Park.

There will be performances and interactive workshops including giant puppets, stilt walkers, and puppeteers from the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Then Saturday and Sunday it's a full schedule of blues and jazz artists...including Eddie Turner and Trouble, the high energy Afro-Pop group Mo-Koomba, and Mary Alice Brown, and Trio Three.

It's all free, and that's why museum Director John Vanco says the Kickstarter campaign is so helpful, "People can still donate to it (Kickstarter campaign), there are a bunch of interesting rewards that go with it. It's a way for people to support the festival and I hear a lot of people want to, and don't ever get around to it, so this is a way to do it," said Vanco.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $6,300. If you'd like to donate, click here

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com