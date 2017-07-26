Harrisburg Man Faces Trial in Titusville Brewery Burglary - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Harrisburg Man Faces Trial in Titusville Brewery Burglary

Silas Yashinski
Matthew Miller

A Harrisburg man will face trial in the burglary of a Titusville brewery.

A District Judge bound over all charges against Silas Yashinski, 20, including burglary and criminal trespass, during a hearing Wednesday morning.

Investigators filed the charges in June and went to Harrisburg to bring Yashinski to the Crawford County Jail.

Matthew Miller, 19, of Titusville, was also arrested in May, on similar charges as part of the same crime.

He is also heading to trial after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing in June.

Yashinski and Miller stole a safe from Blue Canoe Brewery in January, investigators said.

