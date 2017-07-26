More than Two Dozen Pounds of Drugs Seized in Traffic Stop

A Washington state man is behind bars after police catch him with more than two dozen pounds of drugs.

Troopers pulled over Mathew Johnston, 19, of Spokane, for a traffic violation just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 90 in Fairview Township.

Johnston was found with 26.4 pounds of marijuana and five grams of psychedelic mushrooms, according to State Police.

Troopers arrested Johnston for possession with the intent to distribute and took him to the Erie County Prison.

