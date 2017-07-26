Erie Refocused, UPMC Hamot's Bayfront Building Focus of Public Study Session

You can learn more about the city's Erie Refocused Plan and UPMC Hamot's Bayfront Building project next week.

Erie City Council will host a two-part study session Thursday, August 3.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers.

The public is invited to attend.

