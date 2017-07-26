Erie Community Foundation Awards $2.2M in Grants

Millions of dollars in grants are going to local non-profits to reward them for their work in the community.

The Erie Community Foundation announced Wednesday morning the recipients of its Helping Today and Urgent grants.

They were handed out at Bethesda Trinity Center in Erie, which is one of the grant recipients.

20 local non-profits are splitting the $2.2 million.

Grant recipients include the American Cancer Society, Erie Arts and culture, the Humane Society of NWPA and the Boys and Girls Club of Erie.

The Foundation said the grants help the non-profits address the needs of the Erie community.

"Several of our helping today grants are very collaborative," said Mike Batchelor, President of the Erie Community Foundation. "Several non-profits working together to address a single issue. When that happens, you can make two plus two equal much more than four, and philanthropy can really play a catalytic role to help solve a problem."

