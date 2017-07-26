Gowdy on Trump's faith: 'More power to him'

From the trail to Twitter, Donald Trump has stuck by his philosophy on faith.

"In America, we don't worship government. We worship God," he preached at a rally Tuesday evening.

The President reiterated his sentiment on social media one day later, adding a video clip of a speech delivered before an adoring, campaign-style crowd.

Joining Erin Burnett live on CNN, Rep. Trey Gowdy shared his reaction to Trump's take:

"If President Trump wants to share his faith, more power to him," noted the Republican from South Carolina. "Our country recognizes all religions, including no religion."

Gowdy's visit to "OutFront" also included a nod to the Founding Fathers, and the notion that no one -- not even the president -- can tell an American citizen how, or if, they ought to worship.

They "gave us a First Amendment which is a free exercise right, but also a freedom to have no religion if that's what we want."