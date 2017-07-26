Erie Playhouse Rehearses For 100th Anniversary Show

It's the show of the century for the Erie Playhouse.

"I think people are going to remember, 'wow I saw that show in 1980-something, oh that they're doing that again, I know that song, it's from the King and I! It's kind of bringing back a lot of memories for a lot of people," said Brady Louis.

Louis has been involved in the Erie Playhouse for over 40 years with his family. He said how amazing it is for the playhouse to have grown so much over the years.

"Back when we started going to the theater, the theater was in an old movie house in Wesleyville. Then we became gypsies. We went from Fairview High School to Millcreek Intermediate School, and finally we were able to purchase the old Strand movie theater," said Louis.

They moved into the new theater in 1980s, this was under the direction of David Matthews, who ran the Erie Playhouse from 1972 until 2006. Matthews now resides in Florida, but made the trip to Erie to be apart of the celebration.

"We have been for years the busiest community theater in Pennsylvania, doing an average of 20 productions a year, and this is all with volunteer help," said Matthews.

This weekend in part, is to celebrate those volunteers, and supporters who have helped to keep the arts alive in Erie these past one hundred years. Over 150 past and present performers will be singing and dancing the classics.

The weekend-long celebration will begin Friday night with a concert by the Ultrasonic Rock Orchestra. Saturday will continue with a free street fair and the anniversary show at night. The festivities will conclude with a brunch Sunday morning.

"I think our audiences are going to feel the spirit of the playhouse this weekend, I think we're all feeling it now and it's really exciting," said Kate Neubert-Lechner, who will be taking over Executive Director from Almi Clerkin, at the beginning of the 101st season.

For information on the weekend festivities: http://www.erieplayhouse.org/shows/2016-17/100th-anniversary-weekend-celebrations

To reserve your seat call, 814-454-2852, ext. 0.