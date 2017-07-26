High School Senior Artists Receive Scholarships from NPAA

It's one of the biggest art events of the summer.

The Northwestern Pennsylvania Artists Association, held it's 18th annual Francis T. Schanz Scholarship Exhibition at the Bayfront Convention Center, Wednesday evening.

NPAA is a private non-profit, formed to help define art to the general community, protect the interests of artists, and provide scholarships for aspiring artists.

The NPAA awarded three $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors. The Northwestern Pennsylvania Artists Association was formed in 1974.