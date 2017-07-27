Erie Zoo Hosts Senior Day - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Zoo Hosts Senior Day

Seniors and their grandkids enjoyed an exciting day at the Erie Zoo Wednesday.

Anyone over the age of 62 and their grandchildren got into the zoo for free as part of its annual Senior Day.

Zoo staff also offered free lemonade, popcorn and a free carousel ride.

Around 30 booths specializing in senior health, wellness and entertainment were set up around the zoo.

