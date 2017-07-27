Bio-pharmaceutical Company Granted Tax Breaks, Plans to Start Co - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bio-pharmaceutical Company Granted Tax Breaks, Plans to Start Construction Soon

A bio-pharmaceutical company said it will soon start construction on a new facility in Dunkirk, New York after the company was just granted a tax break.

The decision came during the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency's meeting Tuesday in Jamestown.

The breaks include a sales tax exemption and 20-year payment in lieu of taxes agreement.

The company plans to build a $208 million state-of-the-art facility on Lake Shore Drive East.

Athenex expects to start on the project later this summer.

