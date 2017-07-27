Millcreek Police Join Kids at Shriner's Hospital for Wheelchair - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Police Join Kids at Shriner's Hospital for Wheelchair Basketball

Some members of the Millcreek Police Department hit the court Wednesday evening for a game of wheelchair basketball at the Shriner's Hospital for Children.

It is one of six games kids at Shriner's Hospital will play throughout the summer.

16 kids - both current and former patients - took the court.

The police department is among the local groups participating this summer.

Gannon University football players and students from Mercyhurst Prep will also join the kids to play basketball.

The Shriner's Jammers won 80 to 66.

