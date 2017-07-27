Overnight Fire in Millcreek Sends Two People to the Hospital

Two people are recovering in the hospital after an overnight fire in Millcreek.

It started with a call to 911 around 12:30 Thursday morning. It was for a report of a fire inside a mobile home along West Ridge Rd.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the back of the trailer. A woman and her child managed to make it out OK.

At a last check, those two were still in the hospital being treated for smoke inhalation.

The search for a cause continues.