Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Section of City Street

Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Section of City Street

Crews have shut down a section of French Street in the city of Erie after a tractor-trailer crashed into a bridge. The truck was too tall to clear the 12'5" underpass and ended up getting a large section of its trailer stuck.

French Street between 14th and 15th streets is now closed and is expected to remain shut down for the next few hours, possibly until 2 p.m. Officials say the truck was hauling plastics at the time. 

