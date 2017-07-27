Apparent Meth Lab Discovered in West Erie Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Apparent Meth Lab Discovered in West Erie Home

Posted: Updated:

An apparent meth lab brought state investigators to a home on the Erie's west side Thursday morning.

Erie News Now found agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office going in and out of a home on Cranberry Street between Brown Avenue and West 25 Street.

The road was closed in the area as agents wearing protective suits processed the scene.

No other details have been released.

