Waldameer Park Addresses Safety Precautions

Wednesday, at the Ohio State Fair, a piece of the "fireball" snaps off sends people flying through the air, killing one and injuring several others.

"It's a terrible situation. But all we can do is what is humanely possible and make sure that we provide the safety and the inspections," said Ohio Governor John Kasich in a statement to media.

Rider safety is a top priority at Waldameer Park. President Steve Gorman and his team of ten safety inspectors check all 32 rides, three times before open.

"We all gather every morning at eight o'clock to do one or two rides, so we do a cycle, so one or two rides everyday, and we have this checklist we go through," said Gorman.

That's in addition to monthly scheduled state inspections, and state pop-up inspections. The team also has an emergency action plan if something were to happen.

"We shut down rides, when we feel that there's something not right, that something sounds loose, we won't run it," explained Gorman.

According to Pennsylvania state statistics, about 2% of ride accidents are caused by mechanical errors. The majority are because of the riders themselves.

"If you look at statistics, amusements rides are safer than riding in your car, riding on the bus, riding on your bicycle," said Gorman.

The tragic accident didn't stop people from riding amusement rides. Claudette Bailey brought her grandkids to the park Thursday, as promised.

"Anytime you're at an amusement park or a fair, you take precaution. Things happen, the way I see it," said Bailey.

The exact cause of the fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair is still under investigation.