Summer Fun Friday: July 28th, 2017

Discover Presque Isle

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Vendors start at noon on Friday.

For shuttle information and schedule visit www.discoverpi.com





A Spraguetacular Afternoon

Benefits the A.N.N.A. shelter.

This one is taking place on Sunday from 1 to 4 at Sprague Farm and Brew Works.

There will be food, drinks, games and live music by Refuge.

Admission is free and of course all families and friendly leashed dogs are welcome.



Family Reunion Weekend for the Erie Playhouse.



The playhouse is celebrating 100 years with a jam packed weekend including a rock concert on Friday, a street fair on Saturday and brunch at the ambassador on Sunday.

For more information you can visit www.erieplayhouse.org.

Gallery Night



Gallery night returns this evening.

Explore different displays and meet artists at 15 different locations tonight from 7 to 10 p.m.

Admission to all venues is free and for a full list of those participating, visit www.erieartmuseum.org.



Lollyhoo Kids Music Festival.



Head on out to the Millcreek Mall Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm for the Lollyhoo Kids Music Festival.

It will be a day of face-painting, bounce houses, crafts and live entertainment.

Plus catch a live performance of Disney Juniors choo-choo soul at noon and 3 p.m.

Festival admission is free and for more on this one visit www.lollyhoo.com.

