Penelec Presents $10,000 Check to Veterans Miracle Center of Erie

A local veterans organization received a big donation Thursday.

Penelec presented a $10,000 check to the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie.

The center will use the money to help veterans and active duty military personnel in Erie, Venango and Crawford Counties.

They provide necessities for veterans like clothing, personal care and hygiene products, houseware items and more.

The donation came from the First Energy Foundation, which supports agencies throughout the communities that First Energy serves.

"We appreciate what everyone's doing because we're bringing hope," said John Kowalczyk, director of the Veterans Miracle Center Erie. "We're bringing honor and placing value upon our veterans."

"We were looking for an agency that inspires us and does great things in the community," said Mary Beth Smialek, external affairs director for Penelec. "The Vets Miracle Center rose to the top."

The non-profit Veterans Miracle Center of Erie was created in 2015.

