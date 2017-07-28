Pony Rides at Parish Festival Hold Special Meaning for Woman

Saint Teresa of Avila Parish in Union City hosted its annual lawn festival Thursday evening.

Kids and adults enjoyed games, pony rides and food and got to check out plants and crafts.

Brenda Eckert has brought her horses to the church for pony rides for more than 30 years.

She said she was given her first mare by Father Peterson when she was eight years old.

That horse is still carrying kids around the circle at the fair 31 years later.

Eckert said the festival is special to the community.

"I see generations after generations," said Eckert. "People that I went to school with, their children, and now their children are riding, so it's just really wonderful to see generation after generation. People really appreciate the horses."

She plans to continue providing pony rides for years to come.

