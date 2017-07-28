Demolition Starts on Fire-Damaged Wing of Erie High School

Demolition has started on the fire-damaged section of Erie High School.

The flames broke out in late May in the school's horticulture lab. The fire damaged a total of six classrooms and three labs.

Crews started using a crane Thursday to remove a section of the burned out lab in the school's C wing.

No exact cause has been determined.

More than 3,000 volunteers painted and cleaned the school last weekend as it prepares to welcome students who previously attended Strong Vincent and East High Schools under the district's reconfiguration plan.

The first day of classes at Erie High School will be August 28.

