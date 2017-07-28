Discover Presque Isle Kicks Off

Discover Presque Isle kicked off Friday at the state park.

The three-day event, which runs through Sunday, allows people to check out all there is to do at Presque Isle.

Visitors can check out crafts, food, bonfires and more.

You can watch a showing of Jaws on a big screen on the beach Friday night.

Most activities will be centered in the beach 11 area this year to relieve congestion in the park. They were previously hosted in the water works area.

You can check out the complete schedule here.

