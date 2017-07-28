Courthouse Cell Phone Restrictions Start Monday

New cell phone restrictions at the Erie County Courthouse go into effect Monday.

The plan was announced in late June, but delayed until more equipment arrived.

Courthouse visitors will have to place their phones in locking pouches at the front entrance, then carry those pouches with them.

The pouches can be unlocked when the visitors leave.

And there will be unlocking devices at several locations inside the courthouse.

Erie County Sheriff John Loomis said the restrictions are necessary because people were photographing crime victims and witnesses.

Lawyers, courthouse employees, law enforcement and members of the news media are exempt from the restrictions.

People called to jury duty will be allowed to keep their phones after checking in, while waiting to see if they are selected.