Local Businesses Worry About Impact of Planned Cuts at GE Transportation

Businesses around the region are worried about the impact of yesterday's bad new from GE Transportation.

General Electric announced plans to stop locomotive production and layoff 575 union workers.

At Urbaniak Brothers Quality Meats, the impact was immediate.

This morning, several customers called to scale back orders.

Owners say it is not a surprise because consumer confidence is the key to their business.

Customers worried about the future spend less.

Co-Owner Gerry Urbaniak said, "If they have less money in their pocket or there is a possibility they are not going to have a job, that is going to influence what they are going to buy out of our counter."

At Champion Ford, managers say GE employees are their families are very good customers.

A key reason is General Electric gives employees a discount for buying new Ford cars and trucks.

But even with that incentive, new vehicle sales went down after recent large layoffs at GE.

And the dealership expects to take a hit again.

Owner Mark Winkler said, "I would bet it is not going to be conversation at the dinner table at 575 families in the next week if they are going to buy a new car, which hurts us."

Clearly there is nothing local businesses can really do about the planned cuts at GE.

They just hope that others parts of the local community will grow.