Kids, Families Enjoy Celebration of Summer at Bethesda's Trinity Center

Kids and their families gathered Friday for a Celebration of Summer at Bethesda's Trinity Center in Erie.

It is a free, annual event for children who participate in the Trinity Center's summer program.

They enjoyed a cookout, snow cones, popcorn, art and talent show, bouncy house and carnival games.

Organizers said the Celebration of Summer has become a tradition in Little Italy and allows kids to have fun while staying safe.

The six-week summer program offers activities for youth ages five to 15.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.