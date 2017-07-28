Kids, Families Enjoy Celebration of Summer at Bethesda's Trinity - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kids, Families Enjoy Celebration of Summer at Bethesda's Trinity Center

Posted: Updated:

Kids and their families gathered Friday for a Celebration of Summer at Bethesda's Trinity Center in Erie.

It is a free, annual event for children who participate in the Trinity Center's summer program.

They enjoyed a cookout, snow cones, popcorn, art and talent show, bouncy house and carnival games.

Organizers said the Celebration of Summer has become a tradition in Little Italy and allows kids to have fun while staying safe.

The six-week summer program offers activities for youth ages five to 15.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com