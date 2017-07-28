4th Annual Garden Party Helps Kids at SafeNet - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

4th Annual Garden Party Helps Kids at SafeNet

ERIE, Pa. -

SafeNet opened their big backyard up to the public. 

Nearly 250 people came out to their 4th annual Garden Party.
This year, their big backyard was converted into an English Garden to for their theme.
Full of colorful showers, rolling hills and a babbling brook, SafeNet transformed their space for everyone to enjoy.
Hoping to raise $5,000, Linda King, CEO of SafeNet, told Erie News Now about all the services this money will be put towards. Funds raised go to benefit the children who come to SafeNet.

