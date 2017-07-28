Erie CPR Stresses Need for McBride Viaduct

Making a connection with the city was the focus of Erie CPR Friday evening.

One of their projects is the McBride Viaduct.

The organization says, it's biggest obstacle is educating the public on why structure needs to be saved.

The 1,200 ft. bridge on the city's East Ave was deemed unsafe by engineers for vehicle use.

Adam Trott, a local architect, says the structure still serves a purpose for pedestrians and bike riders. He feels the numbers just don't add up. Trott added, about three-million dollars is needed to fix the bridge. Less than ten people attended the session.