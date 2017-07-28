Erie CPR Stresses Need for McBride Viaduct - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie CPR Stresses Need for McBride Viaduct

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Making a connection with the city was the focus of Erie CPR Friday evening. 

One of their projects is the McBride Viaduct. 
The organization says, it's biggest obstacle is educating the public on why structure needs to be saved.
The 1,200 ft. bridge on the city's East Ave was deemed unsafe by engineers for vehicle use.
Adam Trott, a local architect, says the structure still serves a purpose for pedestrians and bike riders. He feels the numbers just don't add up.  Trott added, about three-million dollars is needed to fix the bridge. Less than ten people attended the session.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com