Family Reunion Kicks Off at the Erie Playhouse

The Erie Playhouse kicked off a weekend of celebrations Friday night with a big family reunion.

The Boston Band URO got the party started .

It's all part of their big 100th Anniversary. They've been rehearsing for their Concert Extravaganza anniversary show, which is set for Saturday.

They say it's packed with the favorites you've seen on the Erie Playhouse stage over the past 100 years, with 150 past and present performers in the cast.

The festivities are all weekend, ending with a brunch at the Ambassador on Sunday.