Celebrity Bartenders Help Raise Funds For Fairview Band's Trip to Hawaii

ERIE, Pa. -

It was a night of fund raising at the Bourbon Barrel.

Erie News Now, Emily Matson served up drinks for a good cause.
Proceeds from the event go to the Fairview Band.
Fairview is raising money for a trip to Hawaii in December to participate in the Annual Pearl Harbor Parade.
Fairview was selected as the official Ambassador for Pa.
They will perform along side the U.S. Marine Band.
It will cost each band member, $2,000 to make the trip. The Fairview band will perform in Hawaii on December 7th, 2017.

