FAT Tees Soft Open at PACA's Gallery Night

It was Gallery Night at the Performing Arts Collective Alliance (PACA).

Three of the first floor retail businesses were packed wall to wall with visitors.

The second floor clay space was also a popular attraction.

First Amendment Tees (FAT Tees) also used this opportunity to have a soft open to their new location.

They moved from their W 9th St. location into a newly renovated space in the PACA. FAT Tees will be opened at their new location to the public starting Saturday.

Tonight's gallery helps PACA raise money for their facade project which is geared towards improving the building's curb appeal.