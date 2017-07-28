Veteran Pilot Compares Fighter Jets to WWII B-17 Bomber

"Well I've been flying since I was six years old, and when I was five years old I told my Dad when I grow up, I wanted to be a Navy or Marine fighter pilot, and I wanted to fly for Delta and I did," said Jim Lawrence.

Lawrence grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, working at the local airport. He then spent a 39-year career in the military, and flew for Delta as a captain.

"I ended up being a fighter pilot for the Marine Corps, and then the Navy, and then the Air Force. Then I flew in Vietnam, Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan," he said.

Now, he spends his retired life flying for the Liberty Foundation, who brought a Boeing b-17 World War II Bomber to Erie. He said it's an incredibly different experience than what he spent his career flying.

"First of all, everything I flew was a single seat fighter. So it was only me in there. These guys was just phenomenal, this is a very physical airplane to fly," explained Lawrence.

The foundation now flies this plane across the country to share it's history of the war, the plane, and the men inside.

"I can't imagine what these guys went through. They're up there flying in formation with hundreds of other B-17s in formation with them. The respect and admiration I have for those guys, is boundless," said Lawrence.

Lawrence hopes people come tour the plane this weekend and take a step back in time.

"The memory and the sacrifices that gave us the country to grow up in. It's not being remembered like it should be, so we're doing everything we can to promote that," he said.

If you want to meet Jim Lawrence in person, he will be at the Erie International Airport all weekend long. You can tour the B-17 Bomber there as well.

For more information on tours, http://www.libertyfoundation.org/index.html