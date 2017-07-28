Pepperoni Paulie's Opens in Downtown Erie

A new downtown restaurant is open and ready for hungry patrons.

Pepperoni Paulie's held their official ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

The restaurant, located at 1325 State Street, features an indoor bar and restaurant, an outdoor patio, and roof top bar.

The manager, Matthew Orton, also owns McCoy's Bar House and Grille. He describes the food as authentic Italian food, all the breads, pastas, and food are made in house.

He said this was a unique opportunity in the heart of downtown Erie and decided to take it.

"Things downtown Erie are usually kind of tricky, and a lot of people have a lot of opinions about it, but we believe in downtown Erie, so that's why we're trying to do another venue down here," said Matthew Orton, Manager of Pepperoni Paulie's.

He recommends the pizza, the 'Big Paulie' or stuffed pepper dish for your first visit. They're open Monday through Saturday for dinner.

