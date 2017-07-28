Local Student Installs Garden Beds for Mercy Center for Women - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Student Installs Garden Beds for Mercy Center for Women



A local student planted a garden, at the Mercy Center for Women home.

Mercyhurst Prep junior Morgan Schnars and a team of volunteers installed a few raised garden beds to grow vegetables, and made it pollinator-friendly to attract bees and butterflies.

The center originally reached out to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, where Morgan's mother works, for a quote. Morgan and her mom were able to turn it into a service project. 

They received donations from several organizations, including The Home Depot, Go Native Erie!, Potratz Greenhouses, Stan's Garden Center, and Barner's Greenhouse. Several volunteers also came out from the Regional Science Consortium, Mercyhurst Preparatory School, Home Depot, Go Native Erie!, and Eco Girls South Africa. 

"If you just get the word out about your project, and ask them, a lot of people are really willing to give some financially, or their time," said Morgan Schnars.

The garden is dedicated to Sister Maura Smith.
 

