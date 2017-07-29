Two Injured in Downtown Erie Crash

Two people were injured in an accident at a downtown Erie intersection Saturday.

The cars collided around 9:30 a.m. at 12th and State Street.

One car was heading westbound from 12th Street and hit the other car while trying to turn, according to Erie Police.

A 24-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment on minor injuries.

Erie Police, Fire and Emergycare were all called to the scene.

