Millcreek Police Make Two DUI Arrests at Checkpoint Friday Night

Millcreek Police targeted impaired drivers with a DUI checkpoint Friday night.

The department set up the checkpoint on Peach Street near Saint George Church.

Two people were charged with DUI, and five were cited for driving with a suspended license at the checkpoint.

Police said the area has been the site of high crash totals, many DUIs and previous fatal crashes.

Officers stopped a few hundred drivers as they targeted both northbound and southbound traffic in the area.

Each roadside interview last about 30 to 45 seconds as police checked documents and looked for signs of impairment.

Millcreek Police urge you not to drink and drive because you may face hefty fines and even jail time.

