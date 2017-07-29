Franchise Acquires Coca-Cola Sales, Distribution Facilities in Erie Area

Pittsburgh-based ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages is acquiring 12 sales and distribution facilities from the Coca-Cola Company in Pennsylvania, including Erie, effective Saturday.

A primary distribution facility will be located in Erie. It will serve Erie, Crawford, Warren, Forest, McKean, Mercer, Potter Counties, according to ABARTA.

More than 1,250 workers will be part of the franchise, including 104 in the Erie area.

ABARTA plans to invest $10 million per year in its facilities throughout the state, the company said.

The deal will create the tenth largest Coca-Cola franchise company in the United States.

The franchise will host a facility and company christening with two-foot iconic Coca-Cola bottles Monday at its Erie-area distribution center.

