Franchise Acquires Coca-Cola Sales, Distribution Facilities in E - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Franchise Acquires Coca-Cola Sales, Distribution Facilities in Erie Area

Posted: Updated:

Pittsburgh-based ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages is acquiring 12 sales and distribution facilities from the Coca-Cola Company in Pennsylvania, including Erie, effective Saturday.

A primary distribution facility will be located in Erie. It will serve Erie, Crawford, Warren, Forest, McKean, Mercer, Potter Counties, according to ABARTA.

More than 1,250 workers will be part of the franchise, including 104 in the Erie area.

ABARTA plans to invest $10 million per year in its facilities throughout the state, the company said.

The deal will create the tenth largest Coca-Cola franchise company in the United States.

The franchise will host a facility and company christening with two-foot iconic Coca-Cola bottles Monday at its Erie-area distribution center.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com