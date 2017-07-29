Man Killed in Ellicott, New York House Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Killed in Ellicott, New York House Fire

A middle-age man is dead after a fire in Ellicott, New York Saturday.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. on Wilson Hollow Road.

About a dozen fire departments responded to the call with reported entrapment.

They arrived to find the house fully involved in flames.

Neighbors said they were awoken to smoke then sirens.

The fire and exact cause of death are under investigation.

