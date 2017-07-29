Local Man Honored with Benefit After Passing

A few weeks ago, we shared the story of a local man fighting for his life with Guillain -Barre syndrome, on our Sportsblitz Show. Unfortunately, Mike Emick passed away on Father's Day. But Saturday night, a benefit was held to raise money for his family, and remember his life.

A large crowd came to St. Luke's School for a spaghetti dinner for Mike and Judy Emick, held by his friends called, Mike's Minions. There was also a 50/50 and basket draw.

Mike first noticed symptoms in January, and spent the remainder months of life in the hospital. Guillain -barre is a rare disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves and can be paralyzing and life-threatening.

"I had talked earlier that through the week of his death, and his funeral, we were flooded with unbelievable support throughout the Erie community...from my mother and my three siblings, just to know how many people's lives my father touched is just truly amazing," said Brian Emick, Mike's son.

The money raised is being used to help the family cover built up expenses, as well as go towards St. John's and St. Luke's parishes, where Mike and Judy volunteered a lot of their time.