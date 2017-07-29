100th Years of the Erie Playhouse - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

100th Years of the Erie Playhouse

Posted: Updated:

  Saturday night, the Erie Playhouse brought in a packed house for their 100th Anniversary Show.

The show featured hits from all the playhouse favorite including: Chicago, Grease, South Pacific, West Side Story, Camelot, The King and I, Beauty and the Beast and more. 

150 cast members, past and present, including our own Amanda Post, came together to perform the show of the century for the playhouse.

"Every rehearsal we showed up to, there are new people that have come back from out of town, and it's a great big reunion of people who grew up together, who learned so much together, who taught each other and it's just been a wonderful energy in the theater," said Kate Neubert-Lechner, who will be taking over as Executive Director for the 101st season.

The playhouse will hold their final event of the weekend, a brunch for their youth theater, Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at the Ambassador Center.
 

