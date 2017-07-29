Many people came out on this beautiful day to enjoy the 5th Annual Hispanic Festival.

The Erie Latino leadership organization ran this year's event.

The Latino's make up about eight percent of the City of Erie and about 3.2 percent in the county, although they're growing slowly.

People were able to learn about the history through the food, music, and the people.

There was live entertainment, plenty of vendors and a kids area.

"I think it's important that we have our own kind of recognition for ourselves in the community, it's a good way to have the community share and know that we are giving back to them, we are appreciative of them. so it's good to come out and have a good time," said George Bonilla, President of Erie Latino Leadership.