This weekend was one of the North Coast Flight School's biggest events of the year, they call it "A Weekend in History."

A big piece of history was on hand, a WWII Boeing B-17 "Flying Fortress."

The B-17 will be available to the public for tours and aircraft rides again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be smaller aircraft available to ride for 25 dollars a person.

The event isn't all about history however, there will also be demonstrations with drones as well as other aviation equipment.

Medivac also brought their life-flight emergency helicopter for people to see inside.