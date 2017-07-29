EVP Tournament Hits the Beach

While many were heading to beach 11 for discover Presque Isle, others stopped at beach 1 for the EVP Beach Volleyball tournament.

EVP stands for extreme volleyball professionals.

These pro athletes come from all over the country to compete on America's number one freshwater beach

There are co-ed matches taking place all day long on beach 1.

Originally the tournament was scheduled for two days but they decided to pack all the action in one.

Those who visited from out of town said they loved the Erie atmosphere.

"This beach is cool .We did a little bit of cleanup before we got here, not a lot. Everything looks great, and then you got a great view on top of it. The lake looks beautiful right here so what a fun place to play," said Katie Yanesh, a pro beach volleyball player.

